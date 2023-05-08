Thanks to new law, Hall to keep property tax revenue, school boundaries even if Buford annexes

A law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp last week will ensure that when the city of Buford annexes land in Hall County, the boundaries of Hall County Schools will not be altered. It also means Hall County Schools will keep the tax money collected on property annexed by Buford.



House Bill 156 provides that “the boundaries of the Hall County school district are not changed by annexations undertaken by the City of Buford unless expressly approved in a separate local act of the General Assembly or by intergovernmental agreement,” according to the bill.

“On behalf of the boys and girls of Hall County, I thank our legislative delegation and our Governor for making HB 156 a reality,” said Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield in a news release Monday. “Hall County taxpayers deserve to have their local resources utilized for the benefit of our students in this community. Stability in attendance and resources is positive for boys and girls.”

Schofield called the legislation a “huge deal” in an interview with The Times, saying it will keep Buford City Schools from siphoning property tax revenue away from Hall County Schools any time it annexes county property. He said it will also ensure that students don’t find themselves living in a different school district when property is annexed.

Since 2006, Buford’s tax digest within Hall County has grown from $216 million to $1.16 billion, according to Monday’s news release.

Not all of that tax money goes to school systems. When asked how much property tax revenue Buford has siphoned from Hall County Schools through annexations, Schofield did not know exactly but said it has been millions of dollars.

Phillip Beard, chairman of the Buford school board, could not be reached for comment.

“Since pretty much like the ‘40s, the cities have had the power to annex property unilaterally,” said Stuart Morelli, deputy legislative counsel for the General Assembly. “There’s never really been any conditions for the county to approve when a city does an annexation.”

The two school districts are also embroiled in a lawsuit over revenues collected from a 1% sales tax used to fund public school systems. Buford City Schools is demanding $1.64 million in unpaid sales tax money. Schofield, who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, has said Buford is demanding more than its fair share and that his school district isn’t paying unless ordered by a judge.

HB 156 was sponsored by representatives Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville; Matt Dubnik, R-Gainesville; Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville; Brent Cox, R-Dawsonville; and Derrick McCollum, R-Chestnut Mountain.