Meet Hall County's 2022-23 teachers of the year

White Sulphur Elementary School

Amy Sutton

Teaches: 5th grade math and science

Years teaching: 16, all at White Sulphur

City of residence: Gainesville

Quote: “I think that everyone should know that my current and previous students are altogether awesome! Although we all have different backgrounds, beliefs, home lives, income levels, etc. … we all want and need to be successful. It is my job to prepare them for life in and beyond the classroom.”