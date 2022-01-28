By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Meet Hall County's 2022-23 teachers of the year
Teacher Susan Howard works with students Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, during class at Lanier Elementary School. Howard was named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for Hall County Schools. - photo by Scott Rogers

The following are Hall County teachers named teacher of the year for their individual schools. The Hall County Schools system winner is Susan Howard. Gainesville has also named its teachers of the year. The Times asked each teacher to respond to the question: What do you think people should know about your students and the next generation?

Xenia Chon of Academies of Discovery at South Hall Middle School - photo by Hall County Schools

Academies of Discovery at South Hall 

Xenia Chon

Teaches: Middle school journalism 

Years teaching: 4, all at Academies 

City of residence: Buford 

Quote: “My students amaze me every day with their capacity for creativity, compassion and adaptability. The unique challenges that the new generation has to face force them to grow in unexpected and fantastic ways, and I'm immensely proud of them for all their past, present and future accomplishments.”

Greg Justice of Cherokee Bluff High School - photo by Hall County Schools

Cherokee Bluff High School

Greg Justice

Teaches: Metals technology/welding

Years teaching: 7, 4 at Cherokee Bluff

City of residence: Flowery Branch

Quote: “My goal is to make sure all of my students find a passion and then create a plan to pursue that passion. We have so many talented students in Hall County, and it’s going to be exciting to see how they will impact our community in the future.”   

Colby West of Cherokee Bluff Middle School - photo by Hall County Schools

Cherokee Bluff Middle School

Colby West

Teaches: 6th grade social studies

Years teaching: 5, 4 at Cherokee Bluff 

City of residence: Flowery Branch 

Quote: “This generation of kids have been through a lot the past few years. Despite all of that, they have a genuine desire to learn, and they are very kind and hard-working. And I'm honored to have the opportunity to teach them!”

Kit Walker of Chestatee High School - photo by Hall County Schools

Chestatee High School

Kit Walker

Teaches: Spanish

Years teaching: 6, 5 at Chestatee

City of residence: Gainesville

Quote: “We have so many problems right now that our current adults have been unable to solve. My students are my hope for a better future. Let's equip our young people for leadership and then get out of their way as they forge a new vision.”

Barry R. Storey of Chestatee Academy - photo by Hall County Schools

Chestatee Academy 

Barry R. Storey

Teaches: 7th grade life science 

Years teaching: 7, all at Chestatee 

City of residence: Gainesville 

Quote: “Improving and advancing student self-worth increases self-awareness. In turn, it decreases the opportunity for society to tell our students who or what they are based on their family’s socioeconomic status, their gender or their ethnic background.”

Morgan Whyte of Chestnut Mountain Creative School of Inquiry - photo by Hall County Schools

Chestnut Mountain Creative School of Inquiry

Morgan Whyte

Teaches: 3rd grade

Years teaching: 8, 6 at Chestnut Mountain

City of residence: Gainesville

Quote: “I think that people should be excited and encouraged about what this next generation is capable of. These children have had to show more resilience these last couple of years than ever before, and they have done so with grace and determination. My students are amazing!”

Angie Glover Chicopee Woods Elementary School - photo by Hall County Schools

Chicopee Woods Elementary School

Angie Glover

Teaches: 5th grade reading and writing 

Years teaching: 22, 10 at Chicopee 

City of residence: Clermont 

Quote: “The students at Chicopee Woods fill our school with spirit, smiles and laughter. They are eager to learn and quick to show gratitude. The resilience they demonstrate each day is an inspiration!” 

Ashley Odum of C.W. Davis Middle School - photo by Hall County Schools

C.W. Davis Middle School 

Ashley Odum

Teaches: 7th grade math 

Years teaching: 4, all at Davis 

City of residence: Braselton 

Quote: “The students that I teach are beautifully diverse. They bring many different backgrounds and experiences to our classroom. They have so much to offer, and I am beyond grateful that I get to play a small role in helping them realize their fullest potential.”

Whitney Smith-Thompson of East Hall High School - photo by Hall County Schools

East Hall High School

Whitney Smith-Thompson

Teaches: Special education

Years teaching: 7, all at East Hall

City of residence: Lula

Quote: “Working in a high school, I am privileged to see students transition from youths into young adults. The passion and talent among our student body is inspirational. I am excited to see how the next generation implements their talent and skills to build their lives and help our community.”

Zach Free of East Hall Middle School - photo by Hall County Schools

East Hall Middle School 

Zach Free 

Teaches: Agriculture and CTAE 

Years teaching: 12, 2 at East Hall

City of residence: Cleveland 

Quote: “My students are the next generation’s agriculturists. They learn the skills/trades of how to take care of the land, working the crops in the gardens and tending to the various wildlife and livestock. These students will be the leaders of tomorrow, guiding us into having a future in agriculture.” 

Autumn McGrath-King of Flowery Branch Elementary School - photo by Hall County Schools

Flowery Branch Elementary School

Autumn McGrath-King

Teaches: Kindergarten

Years teaching: 9, 2 at Flowery Branch 

City of residence: Hoschton

Quote: “My students never cease to surprise me! Even at a young age, these kiddos are proving to be a very unified and passionate group of individuals. They are enthusiastic and not afraid to fight for what they believe in. The future is looking bright!”

Dan Lundy of Flowery Branch High School - photo by Hall County Schools

Flowery Branch High School

Dan Lundy

Teaches: Social studies

Years teaching: 23, 5 at Flowery Branch

City of residence: Hoschton

Quote: “The amount of empathy and good character that is expressed on a daily basis would surprise the general public but not those that interact with students every day. I believe that the true nature of people come out in times of crisis, and this generation’s true nature is undeniably virtuous.” 

Zach English of The Foundry - photo by Hall County Schools

The Foundry alternative school

Zach English

Teaches: Middle school social studies and language arts

Years teaching: 4, 3 at The Foundry

City: Buford

Quote: “Students at The Foundry are no different than those at other schools; they need love, attention and encouragement, too. While we strive to help them learn from their mistakes, we also guide them to be successful. When they sense that we care, then they believe in themselves. That’s our ambition."

Lara Vaughan of Friendship Elementary School - photo by Hall County Schools

Friendship Elementary School

Lara Vaughan

Teaches: Special education, emotional behavior disorder

Years teaching: 19, 6 at Friendship

City of residence: Gainesville

Quote: “My particular students face emotional challenges, but there is much we can do to help them grow into successful, high-functioning individuals. Give such children grace and know they are remarkable, for they strive hard at what comes naturally to most.”

Alex Starke of Johnson High School - photo by Hall County Schools

Johnson High School 

Alex Starke

Teaches: Geometry, International Baccalaureate Math Applications and Interpretations 

Years teaching: 10, all at Johnson 

City of residence: Suwanee 

Quote: “The students teach me new things on a regular basis. They have passion for what they do, an incredible work ethic and imaginative new ideas that demonstrate fun and creative personalities. I am so excited to see the amazing difference that they will make in the world.”

Sheri Goss of Lanier College Career Academy - photo by Hall County Schools

Lanier College Career Academy 

Sheri Goss 

Teaches: Physics, forensic science and environmental science

Years teaching: 21, all at LCCA 

City of residence: Gainesville 

Quote: “LCCA students are career ready!  Our focus is to prepare our students for their future.  Our students have access to a variety of programs such as dual enrollment courses, internships with local businesses and opportunities to earn industry certifications.”

Susan Grace Howard of Lanier School for Inquiry, Investigation, and Innovation - photo by Hall County Schools

Lanier Elementary School 

Susan Howard

System teacher of the year winner

Teaches: Science, Technology Engineering and Math 

Years teaching: 12, 2 at Lanier 

City of residence: Dahlonega

Quote: “This generation of students thrives on educators that see their potential and create instruction that transcends the classroom. They need us to guide them as they make sense of our ever-changing world and inspire them to consider their own path to becoming contributing and ultimately, fulfilled, members of society.”

Mary Caitlin Modlin of Lula Elementary School - photo by Hall County Schools

Lula Elementary School

Mary Caitlin Modlin

Teaches: Special education, K-4th grade

Years teaching: 9, 5 at Lula

City of residence: Gainesville

Quote: ““Character, competency, rigor … for all.’ I am a firm believer that all children can learn and deserve to be challenged. Learning looks different for some students, and I love finding new and innovative ways to help my students learn and stay engaged. Fun can be incorporated into any subject!”

Amber Blum of Lyman Hall Elementary School - photo by Hall County Schools

Lyman Hall Elementary School

Amber Blum

Teaches: Gifted/SEARCH

Years teaching: 20, 5 at Lyman

City of residence: Flowery Branch

Quote: “The gifted students that I teach are some of the most talented, creative, bright and enthusiastic learners I have ever had the privilege of teaching. … Many of my students are English Language Learners and have limited life experiences, but that does not stop them from pushing forward to achieve their academic best.” 

Patricia “Trish” Caudle of Martin Elementary School - photo by Hall County Schools

Martin Technology Academy

Patricia “Trish” Caudle

Teaches: Special education 

Years teaching: 18, 8 at Martin 

City of residence: Flowery Branch 

Quote: “It is the job of every student, along with their teachers, to understand student weaknesses and learn how to accommodate them by using their strengths. If we focus on strengths, every student will find their talent and success will follow. Students today want to know that they can be a success.”

Sarah Lux of McEver Arts Academy - photo by Hall County Schools

McEver Arts Academy 

Sarah Lux 

Teaches: English for Speakers of Other Languages

Years teaching: 24, 18 at McEver 

City of residence: Oakwood 

Quote: “The students and families within the McEver community are some of the most creative, talented and caring young people. The diverse backgrounds of our students and staff enrich McEver’s community, which fosters us to grow and learn together as one of the most caring places!”

Rebecca Bowman of Mount Vernon Exploratory Academy - photo by Hall County Schools

Mount Vernon Exploratory School

Rebecca Bowman

Teaches: 5th grade English/language arts, science and social studies

Years teaching: 8, 7 at Mount Vernon

City of residence: Gainesville

Quote: “My students are compassionate, smart, caring and most of all, they are resilient. Despite many uncertainties in today’s world, my students’ positive attitudes help motivate me on a daily basis. Kids are great – we can learn a lot from them!”

Rachel Hilton of Myers Elementary School - photo by Hall County Schools

Myers Elementary School

Rachel Hilton

Teaches: 3rd grade 

Years teaching: 4, all at Myers 

City of residence: Buford 

Quote: “The next generation of students that I have the pleasure of teaching are inquisitive, courteous and diligent. My students are constantly asking “why” questions and always want to know more. I cannot wait to see my students overcome challenges and become successful.”

Jason Hughes of North Hall High School - photo by Hall County Schools

North Hall High School 

Jason Hughes

Teaches: Algebra and analytic geometry

Years teaching: 14, 4 at North Hall 

City of residence: Gainesville 

Quote: “Our next generation is worth our time and investment. Moreover, they want to be invested in. Kids desire mentors that will lead them into adulthood and help them discover their passions and their purpose. Our next generation needs you. Please consider mentoring a young adult.”

Marty Irwin of North Hall Middle School - photo by Hall County Schools

North Hall Middle School

Marty Irwin

Teaches: 8th grade physical science 

Years teaching: 6, 2 at North Hall 

City of residence: Cleveland 

Quote: “The students of today are a resilient group of kids. They are facing challenges that past generations could only dream of, and they are giving their absolute best to be successful. We could learn a lot just by observing how hard this group of young people are battling and overcoming obstacles that are put in their way."

Tori Negley of Oakwood Elementary School - photo by Hall County Schools

Oakwood Elementary School 

Tori Negley

Teaches: 3rd grade

Years teaching: 4, all at Oakwood 

City of residence: Gainesville 

Quote: “My students are some of the brightest, most caring and thoughtful students I have taught yet in my career. I believe they will be leaders of the next generation because of their passion and drive for learning each and every day.”

Sam Humphries of Riverbend Elementary School - photo by Hall County Schools

Riverbend Elementary School

Sam Humphries

Teaches: 5th grade 

Years teaching: 11, 2 at Riverbend 

City of residence: Gainesville 

Quote: “The next generation needs opportunities to be involved in experiential and project-based learning where they're encouraged to collaborate with others in order to become problem solvers. My students give me hope for our future because of their resiliency and willingness to persevere.” 

Gabrielle Griswold of Sardis Enrichment School - photo by Hall County Schools

Sardis Enrichment School 

Gabrielle Griswold

Teaches: 1st grade 

Years teaching: 6, all at Sardis 

City of residence: Lawrenceville 

Quote: “People should know that this generation is ambitious. Due to growing up with COVID-19, these students have learned to be flexible and work with what they have and still get what they want. These kids are tough and continue to work hard through all of their difficulties.”

Lacy Coffee of Spout Springs School of Enrichment - photo by Hall County Schools

Spout Springs School of Enrichment 

Lacy Coffee

Teaches: 1st grade 

Years teaching: 11, 9 at Spout Springs 

City of residence: Hoschton

Quote: “My students are leaders. At Spout Springs we teach students to be responsible, respectful and to serve others. These core values create important relationships and allow students to learn in a safe environment. I believe we will see great things out of this generation of students!”

Kaitlin Buffington Shubert of Sugar Hill Academy of Talent and Career - photo by Hall County Schools

Sugar Hill Academy of Talent & Career 

Kaitlin Buffington Shubert

Teaches: 1st grade 

Years teaching: 4, all at Sugar Hill 

City of residence: Gillsville 

Quote: “If I had to sum up this group of students and the next generation, I would say that they foster and exemplify resilience. They have a passion and purpose of thriving on learning from one another through challenges and finding their way to solve any obstacle that they may encounter.”

Jennifer Grizzle of Tadmore Elementary School - photo by Hall County Schools

Tadmore Elementary School

Jennifer Grizzle

Teaches: 1st grade

Years teaching: 15, 5 at Tadmore

City of residence: Gainesville

Quote: “I am constantly astounded by the knowledge of my students.  They have a thirst for knowledge, and it is my honor to get to spend my days with them.  I look forward to seeing what fantastic things they will accomplish in the future.” 

Jessica S. Smith of Wauka Mountain Academy - photo by Hall County Schools

Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy

Jessica S. Smith

Teaches: Kindergarten

Years teaching: 12, all at Wauka Mountain 

City of residence: Murrayville 

Quote: “As kindergarteners, my students are blank slates. They are little sponges. It is wonderful to watch their little brains soak up everything and to watch them grow and learn."

White Sulphur Elementary School

Amy Sutton

Teaches: 5th grade math and science

Years teaching: 16, all at White Sulphur 

City of residence: Gainesville 

Quote: “I think that everyone should know that my current and previous students are altogether awesome! Although we all have different backgrounds, beliefs, home lives, income levels, etc. … we all want and need to be successful. It is my job to prepare them for life in and beyond the classroom.”

Katy Wilson-Fields of West Hall High School - photo by Hall County Schools

West Hall High School 

Katy Wilson-Fields

Teaches: Band 

Years teaching: 11, 6 at West Hall 

City of residence: Gainesville 

Quote: “In recent years, our students were forced to acknowledge the hostile nature of our current political climate, see the broken justice system and social inequities on a national stage and encounter mental health struggles. I am proud of the resiliency and determination of our students and know they will carry us into a better future.” 

Melissa Stauffer of West Hall Middle School - photo by Hall County Schools

West Hall Middle School

Melissa Stauffer

Teaches: 7th grade special education for science and social studies

Years teaching: 24, 3 at West Hall

City of residence: Flowery Branch

Quote: “Our students are resilient. They have had to adjust and overcome several obstacles in the last two years.  Students have learned the life skill and importance of flexibility. This will benefit them in every aspect of their lives as they go through school and careers.”

Lesther Martin of World Language Academy Middle - photo by Hall County Schools

World Language Academy Middle

Lesther Martin

Teaches: Visual arts and mathematics

Years teaching: 11, 6 at WLA-Middle

City of residence: Gainesville

Quote: “My students are awesome, and they are working through a difficult part of adolescence. However, that does not diminish their love for learning, their incredible resilience and their sense of humor. They teach me many lessons every day, and I am truly a fortunate teacher.”

Jay Stalvey of World Language Academy Elementary - photo by Hall County Schools

World Language Academy Elementary 

Jay Stalvey

Teaches: PreK-5th media specialist 

Years teaching: 27, 15 at WLA 

City of residence: Monroe 

Quote: “The students at WLA will be loving, caring and diverse leaders due to having been loved and cared for in the diverse multicultural environment of our school.  You get back what you put in,  and the staff at WLA truly cares.”

