Meet Hall County's 2022-23 teachers of the year

The following are Hall County teachers named teacher of the year for their individual schools. The Hall County Schools system winner is Susan Howard. Gainesville has also named its teachers of the year. The Times asked each teacher to respond to the question: What do you think people should know about your students and the next generation?
Academies of Discovery at South Hall
Xenia Chon
Teaches: Middle school journalism
Years teaching: 4, all at Academies
City of residence: Buford
Quote: “My students amaze me every day with their capacity for creativity, compassion and adaptability. The unique challenges that the new generation has to face force them to grow in unexpected and fantastic ways, and I'm immensely proud of them for all their past, present and future accomplishments.”
Cherokee Bluff High School
Greg Justice
Teaches: Metals technology/welding
Years teaching: 7, 4 at Cherokee Bluff
City of residence: Flowery Branch
Quote: “My goal is to make sure all of my students find a passion and then create a plan to pursue that passion. We have so many talented students in Hall County, and it’s going to be exciting to see how they will impact our community in the future.”
Cherokee Bluff Middle School
Colby West
Teaches: 6th grade social studies
Years teaching: 5, 4 at Cherokee Bluff
City of residence: Flowery Branch
Quote: “This generation of kids have been through a lot the past few years. Despite all of that, they have a genuine desire to learn, and they are very kind and hard-working. And I'm honored to have the opportunity to teach them!”
Chestatee High School
Kit Walker
Teaches: Spanish
Years teaching: 6, 5 at Chestatee
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “We have so many problems right now that our current adults have been unable to solve. My students are my hope for a better future. Let's equip our young people for leadership and then get out of their way as they forge a new vision.”
Chestatee Academy
Barry R. Storey
Teaches: 7th grade life science
Years teaching: 7, all at Chestatee
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “Improving and advancing student self-worth increases self-awareness. In turn, it decreases the opportunity for society to tell our students who or what they are based on their family’s socioeconomic status, their gender or their ethnic background.”
Chestnut Mountain Creative School of Inquiry
Morgan Whyte
Teaches: 3rd grade
Years teaching: 8, 6 at Chestnut Mountain
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “I think that people should be excited and encouraged about what this next generation is capable of. These children have had to show more resilience these last couple of years than ever before, and they have done so with grace and determination. My students are amazing!”
Chicopee Woods Elementary School
Angie Glover
Teaches: 5th grade reading and writing
Years teaching: 22, 10 at Chicopee
City of residence: Clermont
Quote: “The students at Chicopee Woods fill our school with spirit, smiles and laughter. They are eager to learn and quick to show gratitude. The resilience they demonstrate each day is an inspiration!”
C.W. Davis Middle School
Ashley Odum
Teaches: 7th grade math
Years teaching: 4, all at Davis
City of residence: Braselton
Quote: “The students that I teach are beautifully diverse. They bring many different backgrounds and experiences to our classroom. They have so much to offer, and I am beyond grateful that I get to play a small role in helping them realize their fullest potential.”
East Hall High School
Whitney Smith-Thompson
Teaches: Special education
Years teaching: 7, all at East Hall
City of residence: Lula
Quote: “Working in a high school, I am privileged to see students transition from youths into young adults. The passion and talent among our student body is inspirational. I am excited to see how the next generation implements their talent and skills to build their lives and help our community.”
East Hall Middle School
Zach Free
Teaches: Agriculture and CTAE
Years teaching: 12, 2 at East Hall
City of residence: Cleveland
Quote: “My students are the next generation’s agriculturists. They learn the skills/trades of how to take care of the land, working the crops in the gardens and tending to the various wildlife and livestock. These students will be the leaders of tomorrow, guiding us into having a future in agriculture.”
Flowery Branch Elementary School
Autumn McGrath-King
Teaches: Kindergarten
Years teaching: 9, 2 at Flowery Branch
City of residence: Hoschton
Quote: “My students never cease to surprise me! Even at a young age, these kiddos are proving to be a very unified and passionate group of individuals. They are enthusiastic and not afraid to fight for what they believe in. The future is looking bright!”
Flowery Branch High School
Dan Lundy
Teaches: Social studies
Years teaching: 23, 5 at Flowery Branch
City of residence: Hoschton
Quote: “The amount of empathy and good character that is expressed on a daily basis would surprise the general public but not those that interact with students every day. I believe that the true nature of people come out in times of crisis, and this generation’s true nature is undeniably virtuous.”
The Foundry alternative school
Zach English
Teaches: Middle school social studies and language arts
Years teaching: 4, 3 at The Foundry
City: Buford
Quote: “Students at The Foundry are no different than those at other schools; they need love, attention and encouragement, too. While we strive to help them learn from their mistakes, we also guide them to be successful. When they sense that we care, then they believe in themselves. That’s our ambition."
Friendship Elementary School
Lara Vaughan
Teaches: Special education, emotional behavior disorder
Years teaching: 19, 6 at Friendship
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “My particular students face emotional challenges, but there is much we can do to help them grow into successful, high-functioning individuals. Give such children grace and know they are remarkable, for they strive hard at what comes naturally to most.”
Johnson High School
Alex Starke
Teaches: Geometry, International Baccalaureate Math Applications and Interpretations
Years teaching: 10, all at Johnson
City of residence: Suwanee
Quote: “The students teach me new things on a regular basis. They have passion for what they do, an incredible work ethic and imaginative new ideas that demonstrate fun and creative personalities. I am so excited to see the amazing difference that they will make in the world.”
Lanier College Career Academy
Sheri Goss
Teaches: Physics, forensic science and environmental science
Years teaching: 21, all at LCCA
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “LCCA students are career ready! Our focus is to prepare our students for their future. Our students have access to a variety of programs such as dual enrollment courses, internships with local businesses and opportunities to earn industry certifications.”
Lanier Elementary School
Susan Howard
System teacher of the year winner
Teaches: Science, Technology Engineering and Math
Years teaching: 12, 2 at Lanier
City of residence: Dahlonega
Quote: “This generation of students thrives on educators that see their potential and create instruction that transcends the classroom. They need us to guide them as they make sense of our ever-changing world and inspire them to consider their own path to becoming contributing and ultimately, fulfilled, members of society.”
Lula Elementary School
Mary Caitlin Modlin
Teaches: Special education, K-4th grade
Years teaching: 9, 5 at Lula
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: ““Character, competency, rigor … for all.’ I am a firm believer that all children can learn and deserve to be challenged. Learning looks different for some students, and I love finding new and innovative ways to help my students learn and stay engaged. Fun can be incorporated into any subject!”
Lyman Hall Elementary School
Amber Blum
Teaches: Gifted/SEARCH
Years teaching: 20, 5 at Lyman
City of residence: Flowery Branch
Quote: “The gifted students that I teach are some of the most talented, creative, bright and enthusiastic learners I have ever had the privilege of teaching. … Many of my students are English Language Learners and have limited life experiences, but that does not stop them from pushing forward to achieve their academic best.”
Martin Technology Academy
Patricia “Trish” Caudle
Teaches: Special education
Years teaching: 18, 8 at Martin
City of residence: Flowery Branch
Quote: “It is the job of every student, along with their teachers, to understand student weaknesses and learn how to accommodate them by using their strengths. If we focus on strengths, every student will find their talent and success will follow. Students today want to know that they can be a success.”
McEver Arts Academy
Sarah Lux
Teaches: English for Speakers of Other Languages
Years teaching: 24, 18 at McEver
City of residence: Oakwood
Quote: “The students and families within the McEver community are some of the most creative, talented and caring young people. The diverse backgrounds of our students and staff enrich McEver’s community, which fosters us to grow and learn together as one of the most caring places!”
Mount Vernon Exploratory School
Rebecca Bowman
Teaches: 5th grade English/language arts, science and social studies
Years teaching: 8, 7 at Mount Vernon
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “My students are compassionate, smart, caring and most of all, they are resilient. Despite many uncertainties in today’s world, my students’ positive attitudes help motivate me on a daily basis. Kids are great – we can learn a lot from them!”
Myers Elementary School
Rachel Hilton
Teaches: 3rd grade
Years teaching: 4, all at Myers
City of residence: Buford
Quote: “The next generation of students that I have the pleasure of teaching are inquisitive, courteous and diligent. My students are constantly asking “why” questions and always want to know more. I cannot wait to see my students overcome challenges and become successful.”
North Hall High School
Jason Hughes
Teaches: Algebra and analytic geometry
Years teaching: 14, 4 at North Hall
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “Our next generation is worth our time and investment. Moreover, they want to be invested in. Kids desire mentors that will lead them into adulthood and help them discover their passions and their purpose. Our next generation needs you. Please consider mentoring a young adult.”
North Hall Middle School
Marty Irwin
Teaches: 8th grade physical science
Years teaching: 6, 2 at North Hall
City of residence: Cleveland
Quote: “The students of today are a resilient group of kids. They are facing challenges that past generations could only dream of, and they are giving their absolute best to be successful. We could learn a lot just by observing how hard this group of young people are battling and overcoming obstacles that are put in their way."
Oakwood Elementary School
Tori Negley
Teaches: 3rd grade
Years teaching: 4, all at Oakwood
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “My students are some of the brightest, most caring and thoughtful students I have taught yet in my career. I believe they will be leaders of the next generation because of their passion and drive for learning each and every day.”
Riverbend Elementary School
Sam Humphries
Teaches: 5th grade
Years teaching: 11, 2 at Riverbend
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “The next generation needs opportunities to be involved in experiential and project-based learning where they're encouraged to collaborate with others in order to become problem solvers. My students give me hope for our future because of their resiliency and willingness to persevere.”
Sardis Enrichment School
Gabrielle Griswold
Teaches: 1st grade
Years teaching: 6, all at Sardis
City of residence: Lawrenceville
Quote: “People should know that this generation is ambitious. Due to growing up with COVID-19, these students have learned to be flexible and work with what they have and still get what they want. These kids are tough and continue to work hard through all of their difficulties.”
Spout Springs School of Enrichment
Lacy Coffee
Teaches: 1st grade
Years teaching: 11, 9 at Spout Springs
City of residence: Hoschton
Quote: “My students are leaders. At Spout Springs we teach students to be responsible, respectful and to serve others. These core values create important relationships and allow students to learn in a safe environment. I believe we will see great things out of this generation of students!”
Sugar Hill Academy of Talent & Career
Kaitlin Buffington Shubert
Teaches: 1st grade
Years teaching: 4, all at Sugar Hill
City of residence: Gillsville
Quote: “If I had to sum up this group of students and the next generation, I would say that they foster and exemplify resilience. They have a passion and purpose of thriving on learning from one another through challenges and finding their way to solve any obstacle that they may encounter.”
Tadmore Elementary School
Jennifer Grizzle
Teaches: 1st grade
Years teaching: 15, 5 at Tadmore
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “I am constantly astounded by the knowledge of my students. They have a thirst for knowledge, and it is my honor to get to spend my days with them. I look forward to seeing what fantastic things they will accomplish in the future.”
Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy
Jessica S. Smith
Teaches: Kindergarten
Years teaching: 12, all at Wauka Mountain
City of residence: Murrayville
Quote: “As kindergarteners, my students are blank slates. They are little sponges. It is wonderful to watch their little brains soak up everything and to watch them grow and learn."
White Sulphur Elementary School
Amy Sutton
Teaches: 5th grade math and science
Years teaching: 16, all at White Sulphur
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “I think that everyone should know that my current and previous students are altogether awesome! Although we all have different backgrounds, beliefs, home lives, income levels, etc. … we all want and need to be successful. It is my job to prepare them for life in and beyond the classroom.”
West Hall High School
Katy Wilson-Fields
Teaches: Band
Years teaching: 11, 6 at West Hall
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “In recent years, our students were forced to acknowledge the hostile nature of our current political climate, see the broken justice system and social inequities on a national stage and encounter mental health struggles. I am proud of the resiliency and determination of our students and know they will carry us into a better future.”
West Hall Middle School
Melissa Stauffer
Teaches: 7th grade special education for science and social studies
Years teaching: 24, 3 at West Hall
City of residence: Flowery Branch
Quote: “Our students are resilient. They have had to adjust and overcome several obstacles in the last two years. Students have learned the life skill and importance of flexibility. This will benefit them in every aspect of their lives as they go through school and careers.”
World Language Academy Middle
Lesther Martin
Teaches: Visual arts and mathematics
Years teaching: 11, 6 at WLA-Middle
City of residence: Gainesville
Quote: “My students are awesome, and they are working through a difficult part of adolescence. However, that does not diminish their love for learning, their incredible resilience and their sense of humor. They teach me many lessons every day, and I am truly a fortunate teacher.”
World Language Academy Elementary
Jay Stalvey
Teaches: PreK-5th media specialist
Years teaching: 27, 15 at WLA
City of residence: Monroe
Quote: “The students at WLA will be loving, caring and diverse leaders due to having been loved and cared for in the diverse multicultural environment of our school. You get back what you put in, and the staff at WLA truly cares.”