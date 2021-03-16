Street at Gainesville school will be named for this astronaut

Gainesville board of education treasurer Sammy Smith introduced the resolution in Monday’s board of education meeting and it was unanimously approved by the board.



Bridges graduated from Gainesville High School in 1961 and pursued a career in the Air Force and later with NASA. Bridges was the director of NASA's John F. Kennedy Space Center from 1997 to 2003. Before his time at NASA, Bridges was a U.S. Air Force major general. He was also recently awarded NASA's Outstanding Leadership Medal and the Presidential Meritorious Executive Award.

Suzanne Cindea, a third grade teacher at the academy, said the street named after Bridges would create a common thread between students at both schools. Cindea said the street name would also push the academy to incorporate astronaut and NASA activities and features on campus.

“We’re thinking of even painting a solar system and incorporating activities and assignments around Bridges’ work, NASA and space for our students,” Cindea said. “Bridges is also a great individual for students to look up to.”