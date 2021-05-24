Sisu’s executive director stepping down from nonprofit child care center

After five years of leading Sisu Integrated Early Learning in Gainesville, Jamie Reynolds is stepping away from her executive director role and pursuing a new position in Amelia Island, Florida.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as executive director of Sisu,” Reynolds stated in a press release Monday, May 24. “The school is in a great place to continue its unique mission, and I look forward to seeing how this wonderful organization continues to grow.”



Sisu, a local nonprofit, provides a child care and education for special needs children 6 weeks to 6 years old.