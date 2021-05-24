Sisu’s executive director stepping down from nonprofit child care center

After five years of leading Sisu Integrated Early Learning in Gainesville, Jamie Reynolds is stepping away from her executive director role and pursuing a new position in Amelia Island, Florida.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as executive director of Sisu,” Reynolds stated in a press release Monday, May 24. “The school is in a great place to continue its unique mission, and I look forward to seeing how this wonderful organization continues to grow.”
Sisu, a local nonprofit, provides a child care and education for special needs children 6 weeks to 6 years old.
For the next year, the leadership duties will be shared between Carla Baker, director of program operations, and Gloria Farrell, chief financial officer. The two will take on the title of co-executive director.
“I am honored that Sisu’s board of directors have placed their faith in me to serve as co-executive director alongside Carla Baker,” Farrell stated. “I truly believe in Sisu’s mission to serve children and their families and I hope that my 25 years of service in finance and leadership at Sisu will continue to build on the success of our departing director, Jamie Reynolds.”
Baker, who has worked at Sisu for over 13 years, shared that she is humbled to accept the position.
“I look forward to using my experience and education in early intervention and nonprofit leadership to continue the success and growth of Sisu,” she stated.
Sisu will soon add two new board-certified behavioral analysts, who will offer more applied behavioral analysis therapy to students across North Georgia. The organization is also preparing for a full roster for the 2021-2022 school year.
This article was compiled from a press release and will be updated.