Service, science and music helped this Gainesville senior flourish

Luca Bandini has always felt the urge to give back.



Bandini, a senior at Gainesville High School, has volunteered to build homes with Habitat for Humanity and give away food at the Georgia Mountain Food Bank.

“I think it’s just the way my parents raised me,” he said. “They taught me good values, to help people.”

Bandini’s giving nature, combined with his love for science, has led him to pursue a career in the medical field following his graduation from Gainesville. He said he’s not quite sure what specific career path he will take but believes he wants to start out as a physician assistant.

Bandini was also a dual enrollment student at the University of North Georgia as a senior, and held a 3.71 GPA over the course of his high school career. He also has Asperger’s syndrome, a condition Bandini said has made staying focused in classes a challenge.

He said a strong support system in high school is what has kept him on top of his grades and in pursuit of his dreams.

“For me, it’s a lot of an attention disorder, so I will sometimes have trouble focusing,” he said. “But my parents and my teachers, really a lot of people in this school, have helped me out with overcoming that.”

Bandini has always loved science, but he discovered a passion for music as well when he first picked up a trumpet in sixth grade.

He joined the middle school band and had his first opportunity to play with the Big Red marching band on eighth grade night in his last fall before enrolling at Gainesville High. From the first moment he took the field, Bandini knew he wanted to continue playing with the band in high school.

“You go out there with all of them for the first time, and you get to kind of experience a little bit of what they do,” he said. “It’s pretty exciting.”

Bandini worked at the instrument throughout his high school career, improving his skills and making lifelong friends along the way.

By his senior year, he was ready to move to section leader.

“I wanted to go further, and so I applied to be the section leader, and I got it,” he said. “As far as responsibilities, you have to teach the rest of the section how to do the marching stuff, how to play the music.”

Between his music, his academics and the relationships he built over four years at Gainesville High, Bandini said the school played a major role in his formative years.

No matter where he ends up, he said he’ll always be proud to be a Red Elephant and will never forget the people who made his high school experience special.

“Those high school years were really important for me to develop,” he said. “I’m going to have those friends forever. I’ll always remember the time I had there.”