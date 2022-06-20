Piedmont University president retires one month after faculty call for his removal

Piedmont University President James Mellichamp announced his retirement Monday, about a month after faculty issued a resolution of no confidence and called on the university’s board of trustees to replace him.
A news release from the private university said Mellichamp announced his retirement during a special meeting Monday called by the board of trustees. The release included a laundry list of Mellichamp’s accomplishments, but said nothing about why Mellichamp is retiring. He could not be reached for comment late Monday afternoon, nor could a member of the board.
“The Board wishes to thank President Mellichamp for his extraordinary dedication and service to the university for more than four decades,” Gus Arrendale, board of trustees chairman, said in the release.
On May 10, faculty passed a resolution saying it “has no confidence in the ability of President James Mellichamp to lead Piedmont University in a professional manner that enables our faculty to educate and serve our students effectively in the spirit of shared governance, transparency, trustworthiness.”
Faculty said Mellichamp left the university in a “dire financial position,” embarked on foolish real estate ventures and exposed it to multiple civil action lawsuits, two brought forth by faculty.
The next day, the board of trustees staunchly defended Mellichamp, saying the university “has thrived during President Mellichamp's decade of leadership.” Arrendale wrote that the board “respectfully, but decidedly, disagrees” with the faculty’s appraisal but assured them that the board would work to address their concerns.
Mellichamp worked at Piedmont for 40 years in a number of roles, as a professor, dean, provost and finally as president in the past decade.
He is credited with elevating Piedmont from a college to a university, introducing a range of academic and athletic programs, and boosting student enrollment to the highest level in the institution’s 125-year history, with more than 300 students this year. He has also overseen $50 million in campus improvements.
Mellichamp will continue as president until his successor is named.