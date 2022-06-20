Piedmont University president retires one month after faculty call for his removal

Piedmont University President James Mellichamp announced his retirement Monday, about a month after faculty issued a resolution of no confidence and called on the university’s board of trustees to replace him.



A news release from the private university said Mellichamp announced his retirement during a special meeting Monday called by the board of trustees. The release included a laundry list of Mellichamp’s accomplishments, but said nothing about why Mellichamp is retiring. He could not be reached for comment late Monday afternoon, nor could a member of the board.