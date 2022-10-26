By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Photos: Students participate in Workforce Development Skills Challenge
10272022 SKILLS 9.jpg

Hundreds of students from area high schools tested their expertise in the construction fields Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, during the Georgia Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center. The event was hosted in partnership by Carroll Daniel Construction and the Associated General Contractors of Georgia.

by Scott Rogers
10272022 SKILLS 7.jpg

by Scott Rogers
10272022 SKILLS 8.jpg

by Scott Rogers
10272022 SKILLS 6.jpg

by Scott Rogers
10272022 SKILLS 5.jpg

Jacek Simkus, of Stephens County High, operates a backhoe Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center during the Georgia Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge. The event was hosted in partnership by Carroll Daniel Construction and the Associated General Contractors of Georgia.

by Scott Rogers
10272022 SKILLS 4.jpg

by Scott Rogers
10272022 SKILLS 3.jpg

by Scott Rogers
10272022 SKILLS 2.jpg

by Scott Rogers
10272022 SKILLS 1.jpg

by Scott Rogers