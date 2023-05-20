By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: Gainesville High holds 2023 graduation ceremony
05202023 GRADUATION ghs 6.jpg

Gainesville High seniors make their way into City Park Stadium Friday, May 19, 2023, for the school's graduation ceremony.

by Scott Rogers
05202023 GRADUATION ghs 5.jpg

Gainesville High seniors walks across the grass at City Park Stadium Friday, May 19, 2023, during the school's graduation ceremony.

by Scott Rogers
05202023 GRADUATION ghs 3.jpg

Gainesville High seniors make the long walk from First Baptist Church to City Park Stadium Friday, May 19, 2023, for the school's graduation ceremony.

by Scott Rogers
05202023 GRADUATION ghs 4.jpg

by Scott Rogers
05202023 GRADUATION ghs 1.jpg

by Scott Rogers
05202023 GRADUATION ghs 2.jpg

by Scott Rogers