Ph-antastic: 7th grader clinches Hall spelling bee

Paul Adams won the Hall County Schools annual spelling bee after correctly spelling the word “phonics” Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Paul, a seventh grader at the Academies of Discovery at South Hall, will advance to the regional competition Feb. 26, along with second-place finisher Nam Tran, a fifth grader at Spout Springs Elementary School.
Third-place finisher, Alex Lewis, an eighth grader at West Hall Middle School, will attend as an alternate.
Students representing the district’s twenty elementary schools and eight middle schools were in attendance.
