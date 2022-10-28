‘No one more deserving’: Fair Street Academy educator named Gainesville’s Teacher of the Year

An elementary school teacher in Gainesville will soon be $10,000 richer after being named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for the city school district.

On Friday, Joy Holeman, a fourth grade teacher at Fair Street International Academy, was named the district winner for Gainesville City Schools. She will go on to compete at the statewide level for a chance to become Georgia Teacher of the Year in 2024.

“I am a product of the Gainesville City Schools System from many, many years ago,” said Holeman, who has been teaching at Fair Street for nine years. “I see it as a great honor and a privilege to serve my district.”