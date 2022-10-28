‘No one more deserving’: Fair Street Academy educator named Gainesville’s Teacher of the Year

An elementary school teacher in Gainesville will soon be $10,000 richer after being named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for the city school district.
On Friday, Joy Holeman, a fourth grade teacher at Fair Street International Academy, was named the district winner for Gainesville City Schools. She will go on to compete at the statewide level for a chance to become Georgia Teacher of the Year in 2024.
“I am a product of the Gainesville City Schools System from many, many years ago,” said Holeman, who has been teaching at Fair Street for nine years. “I see it as a great honor and a privilege to serve my district.”
Next fall, Holeman and the district winner for Hall County Schools will each be honored with a $10,000 check from the Melvin Douglas and Victoria Kay Ivester Foundation. The district winner for Hall County has not been named yet.
Doug Ivester, former CEO of Coca Cola, and his wife, Kay, are known throughout Hall County for their philanthropy in education. They have been awarding the prize and hosting an annual banquet since 2019 as a way of honoring local teachers and uplifting the profession.
“She gives her whole heart every single day. There's no one who would be more deserving of the honor of being district Teacher of the Year,” said Fair Street Principal Denise Haltrecht. “I don't think she knows how good she really is.”
A Teacher of the Year has been named at each of Gainesville’s nine schools. Those teachers were observed and interviewed by district office staff to decide who would represent the entire district.
“You just will not find a better person who loves kids,” Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said of Holeman. “Then when you go in the classroom and see the amazing instruction that she provides the fourth graders and Fair Street, it makes you feel good knowing that the students in Gainesville City are in good hands.”
When asked how she may spend her prize money, Holeman said she has always wanted to take a trip to Hawaii. But she isn’t in it for the money, she said.
“I'm in it because I love the children — but it puts the cherry on top.”
Teachers of the year for each of Gainesville’s schools:
Centennial Arts Academy – Megan Izaguirre
Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy – Amy Anderson
Fair Street International Academy – Joy Holeman
Gainesville Exploration Academy – Rose Moon
Mundy Mill Arts Academy - Rob Herrin
New Holland Leadership Academy – Marie Phillips
Gainesville Middle School East – Jeremy Ingram
Gainesville Middle School West – Aisha Simmons-Webb
Gainesville High School – Larry Miller