New advanced studies building at Gainesville High School to include Beulah Rucker Hall

The bottom floor of the advanced studies building will be called “Rucker Hall,” in honor of the daughter of illiterate sharecropper parents turned educator.



Gainesville schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams told The Times after the meeting that Rucker was not only responsible for educating the community, even in a time that restricted African Americans from education, but she was also responsible for developing a workforce. He said evidence of her accomplishments lives on today.

“At a time when there was a need, someone like Ms. Rucker saw that need and wanted to ensure that there was a labor force, wanted to ensure that people were cared for, and, most importantly, wanted to ensure that there were future generations that could benefit from whatever success that they could have here,” Williams said, referring to Rucker as a “pioneer and a trailblazer.”

“Now, many, many years later, we are able to take some of the accomplishments that she had years ago and really introduce them to a whole new generation.”

Williams also pointed out that it is fitting the dedication came on the heels of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and just before Black History Month in February.

Rucker, born on a Banks County farm in 1888, knew from the first day of school at age 5 that she wanted to be a teacher, according to the Beulah Rucker Museum & Education Center in Gainesville.