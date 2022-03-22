New principal named at Fair Street elementary

“I am originally from South Florida, and my Argentinian heritage coupled with my experience in diverse communities gives me insightful perspective to the students and families of Fair Street,” Haltrecht said. “I am thrilled to meet the Fair Street community and have already heard so many wonderful things about its tradition and history from the staff. Diversity, equity and inclusion are the perfect ingredients to continue those traditions for years to come.”

Haltrecht replaces Gwenell Brown, who announced her retirement in December.

Haltrecht comes from Fulton County Schools, where she served for 11 years as an assistant principal at several schools. She also worked in Atlanta Public Schools, Broward County Public Schools and New York City Schools.

"Ms. Haltrecht comes to us with a strong background in leadership and experience. As a bilingual leader she will bring a unique connection to our students and families,” said Superintendent Jeremy Williams. “The Fair Street community is one with strong traditions and history, and Ms. Haltrecht is eager to join the team.”