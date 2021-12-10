National faculty association poised to censure University System of Georgia over changes to tenure policy

By removing that faculty-led hearing, the report continues, the university system has “effectively abolished tenure in Georgia’s public colleges and universities.”

“They're ending that peer-review hearing, and the report basically explains that they removed the post-tenure review process from underneath the dismissal for cause policy which means now you can lose your job without them going through this hearing,” said Matthew Boedy, a professor at the University of North Georgia and the president of the American Association of University Professors' Georgia conference.

He said the next step will likely see the AAUP censure USG during its first meeting next year, probably some time in February. The association has censured many individual schools, but it has censured a university system only once since its founding in 1915.

And while a censure from the AAUP does not force USG to take any action, it has historically carried a great deal of weight in the world of higher education, Boedy said.

“To censure a system tells the rest of higher education that this system is doing something bad,” he said. “The University System of Georgia is highly respected in higher education, so I can only see this having negative consequences for their reputation.”