More face-to-face instruction, altered spring break: Here’s what UNG has planned for next semester

The University of North Georgia recently announced its plans to increase face-to-face instruction for the spring semester.



Hybrid 1 courses, which ranged from 25% to 50% of in-person learning in the fall, will change to 50%. This means students and faculty will meet in person at least once a week.

“The change was in part in response to the resolution passed by the Board of Regents in October, but also feedback from students indicated a desire for greater and more regular interaction with faculty members,” Chaudron Gille, Provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, told The Times Wednesday, Nov. 18.