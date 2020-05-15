Mitch Murphy recommended as principal of Lanier College and Career Academy

Mitch Murphy, an assistant principal of Cherokee Bluff Middle and High Schools, will be recommended as the new principal for Lanier College and Career Academy for the 2020-2021 school year.



Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield announced Friday, May 15 that Murphy was his choice for the position. The Hall County Board of Education will vote on the appointment at a future meeting.

Murphy has worked for Hall County Schools for 24 years. He began in 1996 at Lyman Hall Elementary School, teaching physical education and serving as a coach at Johnson and Flowery Branch High Schools. In 2008, he transitioned into school leadership, serving as an assistant principal at Lanier Charter Career Academy. In 2012, Murphy became an assistant principal at the Academies of Discovery at South Hall, and after one year transferred to East Hall Middle School, where he was an assistant principal for 6 years. He has been an assistant principal for Cherokee Bluff Middle and High Schools for the 2019-20 school year.

“Mitch Murphy has a heart for service,” Schofield said in a statement. “He understands that building relationships is the foundation for all that we do — in meeting the needs of our students and in supporting those who work with them. His style of leadership fits well with the culture of Lanier College and Career Academy.”

Murphy has three degrees from the University of Georgia: a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, a master’s degree in health and physical education, and an educational specialist degree in leadership. His wife Beth is a teacher at Cherokee Bluff High School. They have three children, all students in Hall County Schools.

“I feel fortunate to join such an amazing group of students and staff,” Murphy said in a statement. “The team at Lanier College and Career Academy is doing so many great things for students. I can’t wait to get started and keep the momentum going.”