Meet Riverbend Elementary's new principal

Smith said she is excited to lead a school that she attended as a child and where she taught during her early years as an educator.

“It is an honor to be able to serve the North Hall community as the principal of Riverbend Elementary,” she said. “I look forward to working alongside the teachers, students, families and community to continue making Riverbend an exceptional place for students to learn and grow.”

Smith has served as an assistant principal at North Hall Middle School since 2017, where she currently oversees career, technology and agricultural engineering, as well as assessment and response to intervention.

“Keri Smith has such a wide range of experience in the field of education,” Schofield said. “Her versatility, compassion and courage to think outside the box are leadership traits necessary to lead schools during this unprecedented era. We look forward to watching Riverbend continue to flourish under her leadership.”

A graduate of North Hall High School, Smith has been a member of the school system for 19 years. She taught third, fourth and fifth grade from 2003 through 2013 at several elementary schools, including Lula, Riverbend, Spout Springs and World Language Academy. She was an adjunct professor at the University of North Georgia from 2010 through 2017, where she taught pre-education classes.

She holds a bachelor’s in early childhood education and a master’s of education from Brenau University. She earned her education specialist degree from Valdosta State University.