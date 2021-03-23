Mark your calendar: May 14 will be an at-home digital learning day for Hall County students

May 14 will be an at-home digital learning day for Hall County students, after a slight shift in the district’s calendar.
District officials say the change will allow students time to catch up on any assignments or projects at home.
The calendar change was passed during Monday’s Hall County school board meeting.
Students will not need to join any Zoom meetings or any format of online school on May 14. It will be focused on granting students time to complete already assigned work, according to the district.
Teachers will work from their respective classrooms on the new digital learning day.