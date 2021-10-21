A look at graduation rates for Hall, Gainesville school districts

The average graduation rate for Hall County high schools dropped from last year, while Gainesville High School’s rate improved.
According to the Georgia Department of Education’s 2021 report, Hall’s high schools averaged a 87.3% graduation rate, down from 88.9% the year prior, and Gainesville High School reported a rate of 87%, up from 86.1% last year.
Hall County graduated 1,796 high schoolers out of 2,057, and Gainesville 460 out of 529.
Both school districts outperformed the state average of 83.7%, which is down slightly from the state average of 83.8% in 2020.
“In spite of a pandemic, our students continue to graduate at significantly higher levels than the state average,” said Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield. “Couple this with high achievement and career-ready programming, and our students and the entire K-12 team are to be commended.”
Gainesville bested its 2019 average by six points, while Hall County’s average graduation rate this year is just a hair lower than the 87.4% rate in 2019.
Gainesville High School added an academic support coach, who worked alongside the graduation coach. Together, they mentored students through meetings and tutoring sessions to ensure that as many seniors as possible made the walk across the stage.
"The efforts made by our students, teachers, support staff and administrators over the last 18 months have been phenomenal,” said Gainesville Superintendent Jeremey Williams. “The 2021 graduation rate is another example of our success during COVID. I am extremely proud of the individual attention our students received so we can attain the 87% rate."