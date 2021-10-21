A look at graduation rates for Hall, Gainesville school districts

The average graduation rate for Hall County high schools dropped from last year, while Gainesville High School’s rate improved.

According to the Georgia Department of Education’s 2021 report, Hall’s high schools averaged a 87.3% graduation rate, down from 88.9% the year prior, and Gainesville High School reported a rate of 87%, up from 86.1% last year.

Hall County graduated 1,796 high schoolers out of 2,057, and Gainesville 460 out of 529.