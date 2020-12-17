Longtime Riverside trustee, library namesake Lucile Beaver dies at 94

Gainesville native Lucile Elizabeth Beaver, 94, a life member of the Riverside Military Academy Board of Trustees, died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 15.



She was a trusted adviser and confidant to her father, Gen. Sandy Beaver, president of Riverside for 57 years, according to an obituary sent by the military academy.

“Lucile never lost her love and appreciation for RMA and its mission as a college preparatory school for young men,” Col. Staś Preczewski, president of Riverside, said in a statement. “Her father trusted her insight, and alumni who knew them both say they were very similar in their intellect and business acumen.”