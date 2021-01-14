Lanier Tech to return to normal class on Jan. 19

Lanier Technical College will begin normal class operations on Jan. 19, the school announced Thursday evening.
The college says it will continue to follow safety protocols, including daily health screenings, mask wearing and maintaining social distancing. The school says it will also disinfect laboratories and classrooms upon dismissal of classes.
"The College Leadership will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and we will provide additional updates as needed," a news release reads.
The announcement follows the school's online start to classes on Jan. 11.