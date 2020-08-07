Lanier Christian Academy to expand campus

Lanier Christian Academy will be expanding its campus onto a new, 36-acre plot directly adjacent to the school’s current campus off Chestnut Mountain Circle and near Winder Highway/Ga. 53, according to David Roberts, school director of institutional advancement.
The school plans to build two academic buildings, a competition gym, an arts center/spiritual life chapel, a multipurpose building and a football/soccer complex on the new plot, Roberts said.
The proposed addition was recommended for approval by the Hall County Planning Commission on May 19, and purchase of the land closed on July 15.
Roberts said the plan is to have the site graded, necessary infrastructure in place and the first building built within three years, and students would begin moving to the new campus at that point.
“We’re saying three years,” he said. “It could be sooner. It may take us longer. It’s really going to be driven by the amount of giving that comes in.”
Beyond that, Roberts said the school was taking the major construction project in “three-year bites,” with future updates on progress to come.
The new campus was announced to Lanier Christian Academy families through a YouTube video emailed out Friday morning. The school will also be holding several small group meetings with parents of Lanier Christian Academy students in August and September to lay out more details.
Meetings will be limited to 25 participants each, and those interested can sign up on the Lanier Christian Academy website.