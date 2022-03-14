Lakeview Academy senior moves on to state level in STAR competition

A STAR student from Lakeview Academy bested his Northeast Georgia peers in a competition among the state’s highest achieving high school seniors.
Garv Guar, a senior at Lakeview Academy, was named the Gainesville district winner for the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition in January, and it was announced last week that he won the Region 2 competition. Region 2 is made up of 11 counties in Northeast Georgia.
He will now compete for all the marbles at the state level April 25.
STAR is a competition organized by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators that honors Georgia’s highest achieving high school seniors and the teachers who have been most instrumental in their development.
To qualify, high school seniors must have the highest SAT score on a single test date and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade-point average. From the beginning, STAR students select a teacher that has had a great influence on them, and Gaur selected Mikhail Lovell for the award.
“I think the most meaningful part of this whole thing for me is being able to recognize Mr. Lovell,” Guar previously told The Times. “SAT scores are good and all, but I think it’s really about the educator behind the person, because he shaped my life in so many ways.”
“I feel very privileged and honored to be recognized by Garv as his STAR teacher,” Lovell said Monday. “I’ve known Garv since 7th grade, and he has always been a top-notch student. I’ve worked with him outside class on the robotics team, through his participation in several Technology Fairs, and through his competitive coding and cybersecurity competitions. In class, he doesn’t need a lot of motivation as he is always engaged and willing to add to classroom discussions. I can’t wait to see what he accomplishes after graduation.”