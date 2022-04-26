‘Job market is wide open’: Companies try to hire high school seniors at inaugural job fair

Hundreds of high school seniors filtered in and out of the banquet hall at Lanier College and Career Academy Tuesday for the inaugural hiring fair.
Heidi Sanchez, who graduated from Chestatee High School in 2020, was trying to recruit some of them at a booth for IMS Gear, an automotive parts manufacturer.
Sanchez said she initially wanted to be a dental hygienist. But then she began an internship at IMS as part of her high school’s work-based learning program. She joined the Human Resources department, realized she enjoyed “helping people” and has been with the company since. She is now a business major at the University of North Georgia.
“Manufacturing in Hall is very big,” said Stefan Herr, an apprenticeship trainer for IMS Gear, which has been in Gainesville since 1995. “We try to be very involved in the community.”
Manufacturing was just one of the occupations seniors were interested in as they also learned about jobs in food service, health care, construction and even sports officiating at one of the 43 company booths.
“For some of these students, it’s the first time they’ve ever interacted with a business contact,” said LCCA CEO Rhonda Samples, noting that the fair provides students not only the opportunity to land a job but to enhance their “employability skills.”
“The hardest part for some young people these days is deciding what they want to do and what their passions are,” said Tim Evans, vice president of economic development for the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce. Job fairs like this provide a great opportunity for students to do just that, he said.
Edwin Jaramillio and Hector Mojica, both graduates of Johnson High, have been working at Zebra Technologies, a printing company, since a teacher connected them with the company as seniors. They manned the company booth along with operations manager Sean Stewart.
“These are my two shining stars right here,” Stewart said. “The job market is wide open. … Employers are screaming for employees. The world is their oyster.”
“We are experiencing an incredible market for job opportunities and for the workforce,” Evans said. “It’s really become apparent that you no longer need a traditional four-year undergraduate college degree to have a successful career.”
“People found out college isn’t for everyone,” said Alex George, plant manager at PPG Paint who also serves on the advisory committee for Hall County Schools’ work-based learning program. “There are a ton of great jobs for people without a college degree.”
He said he was looking to hire seven entry-level warehouse workers. A “common theme” among employers, he added, is that “they are struggling to retain people.”
He said since the onset of the pandemic they have raised entry-level wages from $17 to $20 an hour. Similarly, other employers said they have had to raise wages by about 20%.
But Uriel Benitiz, a senior at Flowery Branch High School, said his internship at ZF Gainesville, which has been in Hall since 1987, was more about the experience than the paycheck.
“It’s more about learning what you like,” he said. “It has less to do with pay.”