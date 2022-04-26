‘Job market is wide open’: Companies try to hire high school seniors at inaugural job fair

Hundreds of high school seniors filtered in and out of the banquet hall at Lanier College and Career Academy Tuesday for the inaugural hiring fair.

Heidi Sanchez, who graduated from Chestatee High School in 2020, was trying to recruit some of them at a booth for IMS Gear, an automotive parts manufacturer.

Sanchez said she initially wanted to be a dental hygienist. But then she began an internship at IMS as part of her high school’s work-based learning program. She joined the Human Resources department, realized she enjoyed “helping people” and has been with the company since. She is now a business major at the University of North Georgia.

“Manufacturing in Hall is very big,” said Stefan Herr, an apprenticeship trainer for IMS Gear, which has been in Gainesville since 1995. “We try to be very involved in the community.”



