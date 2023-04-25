‘It was not my decision’: West Hall Middle principal reacts to termination amid outpouring of support

In response to the outpouring of support, Superintendent Will Schofield confirmed the news at Monday’s meeting but declined to explain why the board decided to replace Banks, saying that personnel matters are kept private.

“Regardless of the position or person, people who report to me know when there are areas of concern,” Schofield said over email on Tuesday. “Additionally, they are provided support with an expectation of follow up and improvement.”

“It was not my decision,” Banks said in an interview with The Times on Tuesday, adding that his contract, which expires in June, will not be renewed. “Obviously, this is a place that I've grown to love and that I could see myself serving the rest of my career in, but I fully respect the district's decision that a change needed to be made.”

He said he will likely transfer to a new position at another school in the district, though the particulars have not been ironed out.

“I have been offered other places in the district,” he said.

Banks confirmed comments from parents and teachers, saying he was let go primarily because of low test scores and disciplinary issues at the middle school.

Among the district’s eight traditional middle schools, West Hall Middle had some of the lowest Milestones test scores in 2022, ranking second-to-last or last in nearly every subject, from reading to math to science. The only school that consistently performed worse was East Hall Middle.

For example, although West Hall Middle students tended to improve as readers throughout their middle school careers, only 53% of eighth graders read at or above their grade level — well below the 62% average for middle schoolers across the district.

“When you look at our performance over the last several years, I mean, obviously we've had some challenges, just like any school has,” Banks said. “I would love to see West Hall move to the next level when it comes to achievement. I would like to see more of our kids reading on grade level. I would love to see our discipline records decreasing instead of increasing.”

When asked to describe student behavior issues, Banks said fights and bullying haven’t been much of a problem. The real issue, he said, is that many kids simply have trouble getting along. For example, he said, one student may talk badly about another student on Snapchat, which then leads to a confrontation in class the next day.

“Many times, what we find is students are just mean to each other,” he said. “We live in a challenging time when kids are desperately needing better social skills and understanding that everyone deserves respect.”

While he is disappointed in the decision, he said, he trusts the wisdom of the board and is optimistic about the next chapter of his teaching career.

Still, leaving West Hall Middle will not be easy, he said.

Banks has been the principal there for the past five years and has been a part of the West Hall “community,” as he put it, for even longer. Before taking the helm at West Hall Middle, he was assistant principal at West Hall High for eight years and a teacher for five years.

“I'm sad for our community because this is the only community that I've taught in and served in,” he said. “And so, you know, that hurts.”