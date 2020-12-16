How teachers and students are handling end of semester grades

While most teachers have already determined their students’ final grades for the semester, others are working to help kids catch up.



Both Gainesville City and Hall County schools are offering the last few days before winter break as a time for makeup assignments and tutoring for those who need a little extra support.

Kevin Bales, Hall’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said while a lot of virtual learning students have flourished in academics this semester, many are behind.

“They (teachers) want students to get caught up, and they want students to be successful,” Bales said. “We have a lot of teachers working double-time this week to get kids where they need to be before the end of the semester.”