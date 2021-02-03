How safe are schools amid COVID-19 pandemic? This is what local, CDC data show

For teachers or other staff who may be concerned about being at schools in person, Mannepalli said stick to the three Ws:wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.

She also called the ongoing rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine a “key” to helping schools and businesses operate “without concerns.”

Mannepalli said educators under the age of 65 are one of the groups next in line for vaccinations in phase 1B of the state’s rollout plan. The vaccine rollout is currently in phase 1A+, which includes eligibility for health care workers, long-term care facility staff and adults 65 and older.

Mannepalli said there is not yet a date set for when the rollout will move to phase 1B.

“The faster we can vaccinate as many people as possible, the faster we can lower the risk of transmission and approach herd immunity,” she said.

Williams said only those staff who may volunteer or hold other jobs that might see them vaccinated have received a shot, but the district has scheduled with the department of public health a vaccination event for staff 65 and older on Feb. 4.

Hall schools spokesman Stan Lewis said the district does not have a record of those who have been vaccinated on their own, but the district is scheduled to vaccinate all those who meet the criteria for the current vaccine rollout phase on Feb. 5.

“We have reached out to the DPH regarding when we might be able to implement phase 1B, which would allow us to vaccinate those under 65. We are waiting to hear when that might be possible,” he said.

Mannepalli said the other key will be to reach the World Health Organization’s target of 5% or lower of all tests coming back positive for at least 14 days, a good indicator of “truly low virus transmission.”

Over the last two weeks in Hall, 14.3% of tests had returned a positive result, according to Georgia DPH data from Tuesday, Feb. 2.