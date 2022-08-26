How much funding was approved for Lanier Christian Academy expansion

The Gainesville and Hall County Development Authority on Friday approved $12 million in tax-exempt bond funding for Lanier Christian Academy’s massive campus expansion.

All that’s left is closing a deal with investors, which school officials said they hope to do in the coming days.

The expansion is being driven by an increase in enrollment, which has grown to more than 530 students since the formation of the K-12 religious private school in 2016.

Lanier Christian is classified as a nonprofit, which means it needs public approval for its bond financing, according to a July news release from the school.

The school is moving next door to a 34-acre site that it secured through donations, and once the expansion is complete, it will be able to accommodate up to 1,200 students.

Right now, Lanier Christian Academy rents the Chestnut Mountain Church on Strickland Road.

“Our school has witnessed incredible growth, particularly over the last two years,” Mark Collins, chairman of the Lanier Christian’s board of trustees, said in July. “Our expansion plans are no longer a want — they are a clear and present need.”

Over the next 30 years, Lanier Christian is planning to build two academic buildings, a competition gym, an arts center that doubles as a chapel, a multipurpose building and a football-soccer field.

The project’s first phase is scheduled to begin in the next several months with construction of the academy’s first permanent academic building, slated to open during the 2023-24 school year. The building will include classrooms, a media center, a music room, a practice gymnasium, indoor playground and a cafeteria.

Collins said more than half of the land for the future campus was donated through the estate of Loyd Strickland, a South Hall philanthropist who originally envisioned a Christian school for the area back in the early 1980s.