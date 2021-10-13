How Hall students fared on ACT

The Hall County School District’s average score from students taking the ACT beat the national average this year, according to a press release sent Wednesday, Oct. 13.
The graduating class of 2021 had an average score of 21.9, outpacing the national average of 20.3.
The Hall County graduating class of 2020 had an average ACT score of 21.3.
“Gains of this nature are impossible to achieve without a unified K through 12 effort,” Superintendent Will Schofield said in a statement. “We are pleased with the effort and results, and more importantly, we are proud of our students.”