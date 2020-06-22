How Hall school board allocated $1.6 million in ESPLOST funds

The Hall County Board of Education approved the use of $1.64 million worth of Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax money for facility expansion projects, including the construction of one of four new planned elementary schools.



The yet-to-be-named school — currently referred to by the board as replacement elementary school No. 1 — will be designed and constructed by Lindsay Pope Brayfield Inc. The school, which will be built on Ramsey Road, will serve as a replacement for White Sulphur Elementary and Riverbend Elementary schools. The district approved the use of $1.1 million in ESPLOST funds to complete the project.

There is no current timeline on when construction will begin on the new school, but HCSD director of facilities and construction Matt Cox said the school district would be “very aggressive” in getting the project completed as soon as possible.

Another $425,000 of the ESPLOST money will be used to construct a new performing arts center at Johnson High School. Robertson Loia Roof, PC was chosen to construct the building. Superintendent Will Schofield said that a decision on a new performing arts center for West Hall High School would be next on the docket.

The remaining $115,000 of ESPLOST funds will be used for new cameras and intercom systems at the main entrances of all Hall schools. Schofield said the new cameras and intercom systems would allow front office workers to communicate both visually and verbally with people from outside of the school buildings.