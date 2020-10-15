How Hall, Gainesville students fared on ACT

The Georgia Department of Education released the statewide ACT scores from 2020 this week, with Hall County students coming in just above the national average in composite score and Gainesville City students finishing just below it.



Hall students averaged a 21.3 composite score this year, up from 20.5 a year ago and slightly above the national average of 20.6. Gainesville students achieved a 19.6 composite average, down from last year’s average of 19.9 and right below the national average as well. Both school systems scored below the average composite score for the state of Georgia, which was 21.7.

“This is a K through 12th grade team effort,” Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield said of the school district’s improved scores. “As with our district’s recent SAT, AP and IB performance, congratulations are in order for Hall County students and team members.”