How Hall, Gainesville schools are handling bus driver shortfall, other pandemic problems

Gainesville City Schools employ 46 bus drivers, with 35 conventional routes and 10 special education daily routes, Jones-Mayweather said. Hall County employs 253 full-time drivers — 13 are full-time substitute drivers and two are occasional drivers, Lewis said. When fully staffed, the district has 301 drivers, which includes 251 route drivers, 25 full-time substitutes and 25 part-time substitutes, Lewis said.



The district has regular bus routes, mid-day bus routes, shuttle runs and trips every day. It also has World Language Academy routes and accommodates homeless students in the Mckinny-Vento program, whose aim is to provide homeless students access to public education. The district's Special Education routes also transport pre-K students that only attend half the day of school, Lewis said.

In order to combat the shortage of drivers, Hobbs said local teachers who hold a commercial driver’s license and are licensed bus drivers have stepped up. Ethan Banks, West Hall Middle School principal and Tracie Brack, principal at Friendship Elementary have worked as bus drivers several times, Hobbs said. Jennifer Kogod, principal at Chestatee Academy, has also worked as a bus driver.

“Our faculty and staff have filled in and graciously helped us multiple times,” Hobbs said. “They understand the importance of transportation and we couldn’t have completed the bus routes at times without their help.”

Aside from faculty assistance, Hobbs said the district has increased a practice called “double routes.” When ridership is low enough, Hobbs said if two routes are close in distance, one bus will run both routes. The downside to this practice is it can result in dropoff delays, Hobbs said. However double routes have been essential during the driver shortages. Another strategy is route splitting, Lewis said this when a route is split in half and two different drivers transport half of the missing route.