How Hall is adjusting kindergarten registration during pandemic

The Hall County School District has adopted an amended registration process for parents of kindergarten students seeking to enroll their children for the 2020-2021 school year, according to an email announcement. All kindergarten registration will be done through the school district’s new online registration tool.



The tool allows parents to upload necessary documents for registration and also sets them up on a virtual meeting with a registration expert from their school who can answer any questions parents may have.

Online registration for kindergarten will stay open over the summer, but the school district urged parents to register by May 29 to allow schools to start scheduling students as soon as possible.



