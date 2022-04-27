He survived a jump off the Golden Gate Bridge. Now, he’ll speak at a Hall school about suicide awareness

Hines will speak for 45 minutes then take questions for 15 minutes. The workshop is free, open to the public and registration is not required. Hines will also be speaking earlier in the day at noon, but that presentation is only open to students and staff. However, both can be livestreamed on the Hall County Schools’ YouTube.

“At 17 my brain broke, and I ended up at 19 attempting to take my life in a way that is 99% fatal, leaping off the Golden Gate Bridge and surviving,” Hines said. “I'm going to tell the story of how I survived and how I continue to survive living with chronic thoughts of suicide, and hopefully inspire the students to continue on their journeys and recognize their true value and that they matter and that they're important and that suicide is not the answer.”

He said students often approach him after his talks and say, “‘I was dealing with these suicidal ideations and now I'm gonna stay.’ And it's a wonderful experience when that happens. It means the world to me every time.”

In Georgia, suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth ages 11 to 17, according 2020 data from the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. Student survey data cited by the department show that nearly one-fifth have considered self-harm, and more than one-tenth have attempted suicide.

According to 2019 data from the Centers for Disease Control, over the last two decades, the rate of suicide in Georgia has increased by 16% and 30% across the nation.

Hines’ story will be followed by an in-person training that provides fundamentals used to save someone’s life in a mental-health crisis. The training will be led by Adam Raulerson, manager of behavioral health for inpatient and community at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

He will teach students how to Question, Persuade and Refer.

He said QPR is a life-saving measure similar to CPR, teaching people to recognize the signs and symptoms of someone who is considering suicide and intervene before they take their life.

“It really teaches people how to ask the difficult question: ‘Have you thought about killing yourself?’” Raulerson said. “Or for little kids, you might say, ‘Have you thought about going to sleep and never waking up?’”

“The goal of QPR is to persuade the individual that their life is meaningful, so you instill a little bit of hope, and you try to get them to not go forward with their plan long enough to get some resources in place to help them.”

The workshop, hosted by Partnership for a Drug Free Hall, is part of a broader effort from Hall County Schools and community partners to tackle the growing mental-health crisis in the area. Other sponsors include Northeast Georgia Health System, Avita Community Partners and Hall County School System Project Aware.

In August, the school system used its annual convocation to lead a mental-health training for all 3,400 of its employees. Superintendent Will Schofield said at the time that mental health issues “absolutely exploded” during the pandemic. For example, in 2020 the district saw as many student mental health referrals in a three-month span as it would typically see in an entire year.

The school system established a three-tiered approach for addressing student mental-health episodes. The first tier covers all 28,000 students, raising awareness of mental health issues, pairing each student with a trusted adult and preparing teachers to spot behaviors that may be cause for concern. The second tier represents one-fifth of students, those who are more at-risk and who participate in group counseling sessions. The third tier accounts for 3-5% of students, those who may be suicidal or engaged in self-harm, who are paired with health agencies off campus.

Tamara Etterling, director of student services, said early data suggest their efforts are working. For example, she said the number of tier-two students who report being able to regulate emotions jumped from one-fifth to more than 90%. Teachers are also reporting improvements in student behavior, she added.

Raulerson said research shows that communities that talk about suicide tend to see their rates drop.



“So we're just trying to make that conversation a little more comfortable, because it’s a hard topic. Talking about suicide is difficult for a lot of people.”

Learn more at the Drug Free Hall website, or contact Jenny Chapple of Hall County Schools’ Project AWARE at 678-897-0409 or jenny.chapple@hallco.org.

If you are experiencing a crisis, call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.