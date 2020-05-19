Hall Schools meal delivery to continue through June

The Hall County School District will continue to deliver meals through the month of June for all students ages 18 and younger, though there will be no drive-thru service for meals in June.
Students will receive five days worth of meals delivered by bus on either Tuesdays or Wednesdays, depending on what school they attend.
Students and parents can find the schedule for delivery on the Hall County Schools website or by calling the HCSD nutrition department at 770-534-1080. Any further inquiries regarding school meals can be directed at HCSD director of school nutrition Cheryl Jones at cheryl.jones@hallco.org.