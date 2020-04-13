Hall school board moves ESPLOST vote to June 9

The Hall County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday evening to move the vote on the proposed Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to June 9. The vote on a bond of no more than $258 million being issued to the Hall County School District will also take place on June 9.



The decision comes in response to an extension of the public health state of emergency in Georgia, and the postponement of the general primary/presidential preference primary in Georgia to June 9.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances in the state of Georgia and the secretary of state changing the date of the election, we need to change the date of our ESPLOST vote as well as our bond vote,” said Hall County School District superintendent Will Schofield during a Hall County School District board meeting on Monday.

The ESPLOST proposal would be a continuation of a 1% sales and use tax for educational purposes to be imposed in Hall County following the termination of the educational sales tax already in effect.

The collected sales and use tax would benefit the Hall County School District, the City of Gainesville School District, as well as the portion of the Buford City School District located inside Hall County.



