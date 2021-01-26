Hall school board approves COVID relief for staff, increases priority substitute teacher numbers

“For those individuals, if they’re quarantined and cannot work from home, that would be 10 days of no pay,” he said. “There are a lot of people that can’t take 10 days without pay.”



Schofield said the 10 days of pay could also help deter staff from working at school when they feel slightly ill, only later to find out they have COVID-19.

“No. 1, I think it is solid practice in terms of supporting our team members,” Schofield said. “No. 2, I believe it is safe practice. No. 3, I’m very thankful that we have some CARES relief funds to cover COVID for up to 10 days.”

The superintendent reminded the board that this doesn’t mean everyone receives an extra 10 days of paid time off, but that staff can use it if they need it.

The school board also unanimously approved extending the number of priority substitute teachers per school. These are the substitutes who consistently work certain days a week.

Stan Lewis, Hall’s spokesperson, said the amount of priority substitutes can now double in size.

Brown added that these teachers have proved “an incredible value” to the district.

“They’ve brought so much to our team, it would be hard to fill all vacancies without them,” he said.

New digital entrance signs

Aaron Turpin, Hall’s assistant superintendent of technology, and Matt Cox, the system’s executive director of facilities and construction, proposed erecting digital signs at each school in the system.

So far, Cox said Johnson, East Hall, West Hall, Chestatee, Flowery Branch high schools, Cherokee Bluff Middle/High School and CW Davis Middle School have the current digital sign prototype. Around 30 mores schools would still need to have the new signs.

Turpin said the structures would give campuses that ability to effectively communicate what’s happening both district-wide and on school levels. Cox explained that the signs would maintain consistency, so people automatically know it’s related to the school system when they see it. He said each would cost $85,000.

“Bringing that digital component forward would be a good thing to do, but if we wait for (other) projects, this is going to take us several years,” Cox said. “I just wanted to bring to the board the possibility to start an initiative to move signs forward at a quicker pace.”

Schofield advised the board to consider the cost of purchasing district-wide digital signs, which would cost up to $2.5 million, considering the 30 schools which don’t already have one.

“These will wear out in terms of the digital part just like all other technology,” he said. “I’m not saying it's not a wise expenditure, I'm saying it’s a significant expenditure. And, I just ask you to give that some thought, ask some questions, kick some tires and we’ll revisit this issue in the near future.”