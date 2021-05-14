Hall County’s 2021 STAR student and teacher share a passion for mathematics and thirst for knowledge

“She’s someone who takes her job very seriously,” Jiang said. “Oftentimes, if we perform poorly on a test, she was more impacted by that than we were. That showed me how much she cares that we’re learning the content. She genuinely wants to be a good teacher.”



Jiang said these reasons inspired him to choose Lackey as his STAR teacher.

Lackey, who is in her 28th year of teaching, said she considers the STAR teacher award more of an honor than being named Teacher of the Year because it’s student selected.

“I was very humbled,” she said. “That’s a great feeling to know you have made a difference in your student’s life.”

Lackey said in fall 2019 she taught Jiang for two class periods. She shared that it didn’t take long for her to see not only his gift for math, but his drive to work independently and seek information beyond the lesson plans.

“He’s the type of student who loves to be challenged,” she said. “He would do my required assignments, and he’d like to go off and find his own calculus problems. If I had a whole classroom of Kevins my job would be very easy.”