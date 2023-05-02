Hall County Schools names 2023-24 Teacher of the Year

Hall County Schools on Tuesday named Steven McIntyre, an audio-video technology teacher at Chestatee High School, its 2023-24 Teacher of the Year.



“I enjoy working with my students every day, helping them achieve their goals and dreams,” McIntyre said in Tuesday's news release. “Getting to be part of their journey to become successful adults is the most rewarding part of teaching. I am truly honored and humbled to be recognized as the Hall County School District Teacher of the Year.”

McIntyre will receive a $10,000 check from the Douglas and Victoria Kay Ivester Foundation, which began awarding the prize to the Hall County and Gainesville Teachers of the Year in 2019. Doug Ivester, former chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, and his wife, Kay, are known throughout Hall County for their philanthropy in education.

McIntyre will now move on to compete for the honor of being named Georgia’s Teacher of the Year.

He leads a talented group of students who livestream and produce all of the Chestatee High School sports events, as well some district-level events such as the Lanierland Basketball finals and the Torch Awards Ceremony.

“Steven McIntyre truly understands the value of engaging students and letting them pursue their passions,” Kevin Bales, deputy superintendent for teaching and learning, said in the news release. “He empowers them by instilling confidence and letting them do the work.”

“Steven is an invaluable member of our community,” said Chestatee High Principal Christy Cantrell in the news release. “He brings top-level industry experience into the high school classroom where students are content creators! His daily teaching routine is unbelievable to experience — just ask his students! He is a passionate and enthusiastic educator who is determined to prepare his students for career or college.”