Hall County Schools to host virtual forum navigating students through grief and loss

In the wake of two Flowery Branch High School students’ deaths in recent weeks, Hall County Schools is hosting a virtual forum to help parents spot warning signs for suicide and navigate their children through grief and loss.





The virtual session will be live streamed on the Hall County Schools YouTube channel tonight 6:30-7:15 p.m. and will be presented by Dr. Marshall Bruner, of Center Point, a community and student education organization that provides some counseling services.





Judy Brownell from Center Point and Adam Raulerson from Laurelwood, Northeast Georgia Health System’s mental health clinic in Gainesville, will also present. Other event partners include Project Family, The Social Empowerment Center and Pathways Transitions Programs Inc.



Hall County Schools has also created a Google Form allowing parents to submit questions they have about supporting their children through grief.

