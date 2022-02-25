Gainesville High hires new theater director

Gainesville High School has appointed one of its own as the new theater director, the school system announced Friday.
Tyra Wimpye, a Gainesville High alumna, will replace Pam Ware, who announced in November that she was stepping down after a 47-year career.
Wimpye was a drama student under Ware and hopes to build on her legacy.
“I am so honored to have the opportunity to lead the program that developed this passion in me,” Wimpye said. “Pam Ware’s legacy will drive me to strive for excellence every day and continue to grow the program to be even more innovative, inclusive and inspiring with every performance.”
Wimpye will finish the school year as the Theater Director for Cherokee Bluff Middle and High School. Prior to her role there, she had led the Gainesville Middle School Drama Department from 2018 to 2021. She earned her undergraduate degree from Spelman College where she majored in English literature.
“The enthusiasm and passion that Ms. Wimpye has for students and theater is contagious,” said Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams. “I’ve seen Ms. Wimpye lead and get the most out of our Red Elephants. Anytime we can bring back our successful alumni to carry on the wonderful traditions of Gainesville, we will.”
The Gainesville High community will welcome their new director in dramatic fashion at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 8 at the Pam Ware Performing Arts Center. The community will have the opportunity to meet Wimpye and also purchase tickets for the opening night of “Anything Goes,” directed by Pam Ware at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or on the school’s Box Tix website.
“Ms. Wimpye brings a unique balance of tradition and experience to our program,” said Gainesville High Principal Jamie Green. “We were impressed by her vision for the program to include more opportunities for technical theater and dance.”
“She is passionate about this community and appreciates the legacy that will always surround Gainesville High’s Troupe 2445.”