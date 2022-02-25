Gainesville High hires new theater director

Gainesville High School has appointed one of its own as the new theater director, the school system announced Friday.

Tyra Wimpye, a Gainesville High alumna, will replace Pam Ware, who announced in November that she was stepping down after a 47-year career.

Wimpye was a drama student under Ware and hopes to build on her legacy.

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to lead the program that developed this passion in me,” Wimpye said. “Pam Ware’s legacy will drive me to strive for excellence every day and continue to grow the program to be even more innovative, inclusive and inspiring with every performance.”



