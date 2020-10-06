Gainesville City Schools sets deadline for choosing virtual or face-to-face classes

“This will give us time to process all those requests, get schedules ready for every student and make sure that we’ve communicated with every family for whom we have room, give them a chance to complete a contract so that they’re clearly understanding that they’re committing for the entire January through June timeline, second semester, and that they understand the expectations of being a part of GVA,” she said.



Hobson and Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams both said there would be increased emphasis on letting parents know that students would not be able to move between GVA and face-to-face learning once the semester begins.

“If you try to shift into GVA, the schedule changes, where the classes are may be slightly different,” Williams said. “If you try to shift back to face-to-face, that impacts class size. So we cannot be having those kinds of interruptions throughout the course of a semester.”

Hobson added that filling out the survey with a request to switch from face-to-face learning to GVA would not necessarily mean a student would be enrolled in GVA. She said that because GVA classes are currently at or near capacity, the online school could not accommodate many more new students, and available spots would be dependent on students currently enrolled in GVA switching to face-to-face instruction for the spring semester. However, every parent who fills out the survey will be contacted by the school system – whether they are accepted into GVA or not – so students and parents can be clear ahead of time whether they will be learning virtually or in a face-to-face environment come spring.

Hobson said that open spots in GVA would be assigned on a first come, first served basis based on when surveys are filled out.