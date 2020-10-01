Future students of $44M Cherokee Bluff Middle School mark symbolic start to construction

With the flip of 10 shovels adorned in purple and white ribbons, a group of Cherokee Bluff sixth graders marked the symbolic beginning to construction on the school system’s newest school building Thursday morning.

The hardhat-wearing students, who currently attend classes in the Cherokee Bluff High School building, were given the first opportunity to break ground for the new Cherokee Bluff Middle School, set to open for the 2022-2023 school year. The sixth graders will attend as eighth graders in the school’s first year.

“Knowing that the building will be finished when I’m in eighth grade and getting to have my last year of middle school there makes me excited,” said Emery Jones, one of the students invited to participate in the groundbreaking. “The new building means we will get a new space to ourselves with more room and better classrooms. We will be the first to try out new features, and since we are still a really new school, being first in the building means we will be part of school history.”