Friendship Elementary School unveils new library as Hall Schools aims to improve student literacy





The learning commons were part of about $1.75 million in renovations at Friendship Elementary, said Matt Cox, director of facilities and construction for the district. The main feature of the commons is that the space is “flexible,” allowing students to move furniture and bookshelves and participate in a variety of activities.

“It's so fun to be able to come into the space, and because it's so open, to be able to look around and see 10 different activities happening,” Celli said.

Superintendent Will Schofield asked for reassurance that the “tremendous investments” they made in buying books are not being wasted. The Friendship learning commons has about 10,000 books.

“If you look on the shelves, you'll see the wear and tear on the books,” said Friendship Media Specialist Tricia Barry. “The elementary students use the books, they love the books.”

She said the kids prefer physical books to electronic copies. “They want to turn the pages, they want to look, they want to share with their friend.”

Friendship Elementary saw its reading Milestones scores drop this year. In 2021, about 65% of students were reading at or above their grade level. In 2022, that number has declined to 62%.

Across the district, the number of students reading at or above their grade level has declined by about 8% from pre-pandemic levels, according to Assistant Superintendent Kevin Bales. About 58% of students in Hall County read at or above their grade level, compared to the state average of about 67%.

The district has come up with a number of strategies for improving literacy rates, such as giving students more time to read and write, more one-on-one time with teachers and wider selection of texts so students can find books they enjoy reading.

Craig Herrington, chairman of the school board, said they’ve renovated the learning commons at about 20 schools.

“We’re doing all we can to get early grades excited about reading,” said Mark Pettitt, school board member who represents the southern end of the county where Friendship is located. “This creates a nice modern space for students to learn and collaborate and, most importantly, get interested in reading.”



