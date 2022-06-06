Flowery Branch High School’s Odyssey of the Mind team continues winning streak at world finals

Flowery Branch High School may have a dynasty on its hands with its veteran Odyssey of the Mind team.

The team took first place at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals May 28 at Iowa State University — its second first-place finish in four years, with two top three finishes in between.

Some team members haven’t missed a trip to the finals in their entire careers, and the oldest members are rising juniors with two years of eligibility left.

Madeleine Vaughn, a rising ninth grader who has competed above her age group with the high school team for two years, said she was the first to run down to grab the trophy at the awards ceremony.

“The majority of my team had actually won world finals before,” Vaughn said. “It was me and one other person who hadn’t, and I really wanted one win because I’ve won second and I’ve won third. … I was really happy when I heard my name called.”

Odyssey of the Mind is a worldwide competition with an emphasis on solving problems creatively. The main part of the competition is a planned performance in front of judges who score based on specific criteria.