East Hall Middle educator named Media Specialist of the Year

Jennifer Parker, a media specialist at East Hall Middle School, was named the Media Specialist of the Year by Hall County Schools, the school system announced Friday.

“Hall County School District media specialists are dedicated, capable and innovative teacher leaders," Parker said. "I am honored to represent this group.”

Jeff Chandler, principal at EHMS said, "From day one, Jennifer has been a visionary, helping to support our students through the services provided in the media center. She has made the media center at EHMS the go-to place for all students."

“Media specialists provide key instructional support to teachers and students in a variety of different ways,” said Kevin Bales, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. “Ms. Parker has certainly earned this recognition and we are grateful for her commitment to East Hall Middle School.”