Born blind, Lakeview senior finds strength in music, supportive family

When his teacher writes a math problem on the board, Matthew Jue, a senior at Lakeview Academy, doesn’t bother looking up or writing on a piece of paper.

Instead, he listens and solves the equation in his mind. Jue was born blind.

“It’s just an everyday thing,” Jue said. “I was never good at sports because I barely see the ball, but I always tried to do my best.”

During his early childhood, he said his parents never gave up on helping him regain his eyesight. After meeting Dr. Richard Hertle, an ophthalmologist, Jue began to see little by little with each treatment.