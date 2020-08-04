Amid pandemic, Hall County teachers embark on pre-planning period unlike any before

Teachers at all Hall County schools returned to their buildings this Monday for the start of a pre-planning period that they say is unlike any they have ever seen.

Educators are being encouraged to eliminate clutter in their classrooms, allowing for extra space for students to spread out, according to McEver Arts Academy Principal Brittney Bennett. And with visitation at all Hall schools extremely limited, teachers have had to haul away unnecessary furniture without the help of their friends and relatives, a process that Waters said has been “a lot harder than usual.”

But as the Aug. 24 start date for face-to-face classes in Hall schools approaches, physical room arrangement has been just one of the many considerations staff have had to juggle.

The Hall County School District has also instituted a variety of training exercises that all teachers are participating in to help learn the safest way to bring students back into the classroom. It starts with a program called 200% accountability, through which educators are taught best practices for procedures as basic as putting on cloth masks and face shields and ensuring their co-workers do the same.

The first 100% is about holding oneself accountable, and the second 100% is doing the same for one’s fellow teachers, according to Bennett.

“It’s all about holding each other accountable,” she said. “We do a lot with please and thank you. ‘Can you please push your mask up so you’re wearing it properly?’ And then someone would say ‘Yes, thank you for holding me accountable.’ Just practicing those pieces.”