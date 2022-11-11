Court offices to close early as part of records system switchover

A pair of Hall County courthouse offices will close to the public early Friday, Nov. 11, and some online filing may be disrupted as the courthouse transitions over to a new case management system.
The courthouse is moving away from the Comprehensive Justice Information System, a records system in place since the 1980s..
The Hall County Clerk of Courts’ office will close to the public at noon Friday, and Hall County Magistrate Court will close to the public at 2 p.m. Both will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
The courthouse said people filing electronically through the PeachCourt portal may face disruptions to the service through 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
“This project is a long time coming,” Chief Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin said in a statement. “We’re eager to see Hall County join the same system as previously deployed in Dawson County, and we ask for everyone’s patience as our staff and, in particular, clerk employees adjust to the new software.”