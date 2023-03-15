Chance of new trial undecided for Dawson County man convicted of grisly 2019 slaying

Following an hour-long hearing Tuesday, it remained uncertain whether a new trial would be set for the man convicted and sentenced for the murder of Lumpkin County 21-year-old Hannah Bender in 2019.

During a March 14 Zoom hearing, Superior Court Chief Judge Kathlene Gosselin mostly denied 25-year-old Austin Todd Stryker’s request for a new trial, opting to reserve her ruling on part of the motion.