What tourism officials say about the coronavirus’ impact locally

Tourism, a huge part of the Hall County area’s economy, has taken a severe downtown in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, local officials said.



“Our hotels, attractions, retailers and restaurants are all feeling the impact,” said Stacey Dickson, president of the Lake Lanier Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“Some have had to temporarily close, lay off workers, and hope they are able to sustain their basic operational costs — rent, utilities etc. — until this event passes.

“Here in Hall County, we depend greatly on the tourism industry. When hospitality businesses close and are forced to lay off employees, we will be facing an unemployment rate that will double.”

Dickson added: “Many of our industry workers are highly skilled, dependable employees who could be utilized by other industry segments who are feeling the stress of the virus, including grocery, pharmacy and healthcare.”

“We’re taking this (crisis) day by day,” said Nicole Ricketts, Main Street manager with the Gainesville Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We didn’t have a playbook for this. Definitely, businesses are being affected downtown.”

While there are no government restrictions on businesses yet, businesses are taking it upon themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“A lot of (restaurants) have closed their dining rooms,” Ricketts said. “There might be a couple that haven’t, but they’ve removed a lot of seating inside to meet the CDC recommendations for social distancing.”

Curbside parking on the square has been limited to 5 minutes for food pickup and deliveries, she said.

“We’re really trying to push that for the businesses,” Ricketts said.

“Boutiques, I think, are really being hit hard. They might be a little better set up online … so we’re doing what we can to promote that.”

Lake Lanier CVB has set up a website, Discover Lake Lanier Cares, at discoverlakelanier.com/covid/19, responding to the coronavirus.

“We've also updated our local dining page on our website with the current status of restaurants — dining in, take out, delivery options and curbside availability,” Dickson said.

“The good news at the moment is that our hospitality industry is resilient and creative,” she added. “Local restaurants are offering more curbside and delivery options. Hall County now enjoys service from many food delivery apps including Postmates, Uber Eats and DoorDash among others.

Several restaurants have announced they are temporarily closed, including Recess and Luna’s.

Also, the CVB has on its site a listing of what events have been canceled or postponed.

“Things are changing daily, sometimes hourly,” Dickson said. “We are hopeful that people will take the advisories to stay home seriously so that we can all get back to normal sooner rather than later.”



